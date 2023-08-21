Flooding Batters California During Tropical Storm Hilary, Emergency Declared

As Tropical Storm Hilary barrelled into the state of California on Monday, August 21, it caused widespread flooding after inundating the streets in Mexico’s arid Baja California Peninsula. Tens of thousands of residents were left without electricity. The “life-threatening flooding” across the region prompted dozens of warnings and road closures that were activated as far as north in the states of Oregon and Idaho. The storm caused landfall in Southern California near Palm Springs.

Authorities scrambled to warn residents to stay indoors and avoid the flooded roads. In Los Angeles and San Diego, schools were ordered to be shut as classes were cancelled. “This is life-threatening flooding," the Los Angeles office of the National Weather Service warned on microblogging site X, formerly Twitter. A flash flood warning was declared for the parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties. Palm Springs Fire Department shared the footage of the flood waters entering the major city roads. At least five roads were completely submerged underwater.

FLOODING NEAR PALM SPRINGS: This video was taken in Cathedral City where the entrance to a gated community was covered in flood waters as Tropical Storm Hilary continues to move across #SoCal. @johnandkenshow @iheartradio @kfiam640 video: Laura K pic.twitter.com/HjPaigyshN — John and Ken (@johnandkenshow) August 21, 2023

Heavy rainfall, catastrophic flooding as storm hits drought regions

Palm Springs witnessed heavy rainfall measuring 2.82 inches breaking the monthly record and the average annual rainfall record of 4.66 inches. Footages circulating on social media from Riverside County showed strong and gusty winds tearing through the streets, while deadly floods made their way on the roads.

This would be the first tropical storm to hit the drought regions of Los Angeles County since 1939 flooding the San Gabriel Mountains in the east of the city. As Hurricane Hilary weakened to storm, the deserts and mountains were at the highest risk. Residents from dozens of villages were evacuated. California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for most parts of Southern California as the state was swept by flash floods. The warning is activated until at least 3 a.m. (1000 GMT) or 12:30 p.m. IST Monday.

#BREAKING: PALM SPRINGS CITY MANAGER DECLARES LOCAL EMERGENCY DUE TO IMPACTS OF #HILARY Due to unprecedented rainfall and flooding of local roadways and at least one swift water rescue.



Source: Palm Springs FD#cawx #flood pic.twitter.com/rTNNWLRkUb — StormHQ ☈ (@StormHQwx) August 21, 2023

Massive Debris flood heading for Palm Springs #California— This video was taken as it crossed I-10https://t.co/yFm4McDnIy pic.twitter.com/4V5MJWNV5D — 🄴🄻ϻ🄴🅁 🄵µ🄳🄳 ✝️ (@Elmr_Fudd_again) August 21, 2023

LIVE update waiting on a flash flood / debris flow ripping off the El Dorado fire burn scar north of Palm Springs CA pic.twitter.com/6xnKSyR0jy — Reed Timmer, PhD (@ReedTimmerAccu) August 20, 2023

ROAD CLOSURE UPDATE: GATEWAY AT 111 IS CLOSING DUE TO FLOODING pic.twitter.com/MItpxpBfua — City of Palm Springs (@CityofPS) August 21, 2023

"Due to unprecedented rainfall and flooding of local roadways and at least one swift water rescue, City Manager Scott Stiles has declared a local emergency due to the critically dangerous impacts," the City of Palm Springs said on X.

8 PM PDT Aug 20: Life-threatening and catastrophic flooding from #Hilary is ongoing over portions of the Southwestern U.S and Baja California. For more information, visit https://t.co/Oy8uoeSibM pic.twitter.com/CEJpx291QW — NHC Eastern Pacific (@NHC_Pacific) August 21, 2023

Flash Flood Warning continues for Los Angeles CA, Glendale CA and Santa Clarita CA until 3:00 AM PDT pic.twitter.com/hCCr37aoZs — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) August 21, 2023

Michael Brennan, the director of the National Hurricane Center, said during a news briefing, “You do not want to be out driving around, trying to cross flooded roads on vehicle or on foot." He added, "Rainfall flooding has been the biggest killer in tropical storms and hurricanes in the United States in the past 10 years, and you don’t want to become a statistic.” US National Weather Service meanwhile warned that some regions should expect “dangerous to catastrophic flooding.”