Floods Wreak Havoc In The US, At Least 21 People Die & Several Missing In Tennessee

As many as 21 people have died and over dozens are still missing after the devastating floods in the southern US state of Tennessee, informed the local authorities on Sunday, August 23. The landlocked state of the southern US was hit by heavy storms and flooding which dumped under 16 inches of rainwater in the city. Many areas of the city, including state highways, rural roads, bridges, and hundreds of houses, were submerged underwater, and widespread power cuts across the city affected thousands of people.

According to the US National Weather Service, Humphreys County in Tennessee state witnessed a 24-hour record rainfall where 20 people died and the missing number stood at 40 initially, but later it was cut down to 20. Meanwhile, the Governor of Tennessee, Bill Lee, while speaking to a media person, said that the site of Waverly, a town in Humphreys County, is heart-aching. He said, our prayers stand with Tennesseans who have lost family members or friends in this devastating flood. The town of Waverly, in Humphreys County, has only 4500 people, out of which 20 were reported dead due to a devastating flood.



According to media reports, the flooding in the city worsened due to an intense storm like a hurricane or a tornado, which increased the water level suddenly and people present at the sight were unable to escape. Meanwhile, the local authorities are providing aid to the flood-hit areas, and rescue operations in the flood-driven areas. As an initiative to inform people, the Waverly Department of Public Safety has also posted a list of names of those people who are still missing after the floods.

Speaking of the destruction caused by floods, pictures and videos circulating on social media show cars flipped over or piled on top of each other, houses submerged, roads covered with mud and shops, and houses destroyed. After the floods, nearly half a dozen children are still missing and two infants have also died due to increased flooding. To get the situation under control and avoid more loss of lives, local authorities have imposed a strict night curfew. Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden extended his deepest condolences for the sudden and tragic loss of lives of Tennesseans. He also promised that the government would provide every assistance as quickly as possible to the people of the northeastern states affected by the tropical storm. He also assured federal recovery aid in flood-driven areas.

