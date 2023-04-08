Flordia's Governor Ron DeSantis Escalates His Fight Against 'woke' Disney

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has escalated his ongoing feud with Disney, pledging to take new actions against the entertainment giant. The governor's latest measures include examining taxes on Disney's hotels and considering imposing tolls on roads leading to the company's theme parks, as per a report from Politico.

According to senior officials in the DeSantis administration, the state is also reviewing a recent agreement between a Central Florida board that was previously controlled by Disney and the company itself. There are concerns that this agreement may violate Florida's growth laws, which require that development agreements be modified or revoked to comply with new legislation, even if the agreement was executed prior to the law's passage.

Tensions are high due to Disney's interference in local politics

The dispute between DeSantis and Disney highlights the complicated relationship between the company and Florida's state government, which relies heavily on tourism revenue generated by Disney's theme parks. However, tensions have risen in recent months over issues such as Covid-19 protocols and the company's influence in local politics.

“They are not superior to the people of Florida. So come hell or high water we’re going to make sure that the policy of Florida carries the day. And so they can keep trying to do things. But ultimately we’re going to win on every single issue involving Disney I can tell you that, " DeSantis said at Hillsdale College, the conservative liberal arts college in Michigan. Earlier in the day, during a breakfast hosted by the Midland County Republican Party of Michigan, DeSantis said that Disney “tried to pull a fast one on the way out the door". “That story’s not over yet. Buckle up. There’s more coming down the pike,” he said, hinting that he will continue his fight against what he calls "woke" corporations.

Why is the friction between DeSantis and Disney sharpening?

The ongoing conflict between Disney and Governor DeSantis intensified this week, following a controversial decision by a Central Florida governing board that had previously been controlled by the entertainment giant. The board approved a series of agreements that would allow Disney to maintain a significant amount of power, despite the recent creation of a new board controlled by the governor under a law passed in February. The governor and his administration were taken aback by the move, and have since hired lawyers to investigate whether the agreements are legally sound.