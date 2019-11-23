Florida: Baby Dies Of Malnourishment; Parents Booked For 'manslaughter', 'child Neglect'

Florida police have charged parents of an 18-month old baby who died of malnourishment with manslaughter and child neglect. An 18-month-old baby died of malnourishment and other related complications. Parents admitted to keeping the baby on a supposed vegan diet.

The baby died due to negligence

According to sources, the parents told the police that the family only eats fruit, vegetables and raw foods such as mangoes, rambutans, bananas and avocados, according to the News-Press. The parents supplemented the toddler's diet with breast milk. The child who had a home birth has never seen a doctor and reports claim that the baby weighed a mere 17 pounds when he died. 17 pounds is significantly lower than the average weight of a child of that age.

The couple subsequently turned themselves in to the police on November 6 after the medical autopsy of the child confirmed the cause of death. According to the report, the cause of death was malnutrition and complications, including dehydration, microsteatosis of the liver, and swollen hands, feet and lower legs.



According to John Musca, who is the mother's attorney, he described the baby's death as tragic and said that while the baby had been struggling with an illness for the last six months which made it difficult for the baby to eat but the baby seemed to be getting better. But the baby had recently begun teething which caused more problems regarding food.

The couple had more kids

In addition to the baby who died, the O'Learys have two other children aged 3 and 5. Police said that one had blackened teeth and both were malnourished and underweight. According to what O'Leary told the police, both the kids are homeschooled, but law enforcement has not been able to find their records in the home-school program. Both the children were removed from the home and are now under the care of the Department of Children and Families.