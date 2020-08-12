Florida: Bodycam Fooatage Shows Arrest Of 8-year-old Kid, Lawsuit Filed Against Police

A video of a 2018 incident emerged on August 10 which showed Key West police officers trying to handcuff an eight-year-old special needs kid in Florida. Noted Tallahassee civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump posted the 60-seconds-long video of the incident captured by a body camera of a police officer, triggering outrage on social media.

In the video, the police officers can be seen trying to handcuff the kid, who allegedly punched a teacher, on a felony battery charge. A federal lawsuit has been filed against Key West police and school district on behalf of Bianca N. Digennaro, the mother of the kid, alleging violations of civil and disability rights.

Unbelievable!! @KWPOLICE used “scared straight” tactics on 8yo boy with special needs. He's 3.5 ft tall and 64 lbs, but they thought it was appropriate to handcuff and transport him to an adult prison for processing!! He was so small the cuffs fell off his wrists! pic.twitter.com/iSTlXdKas6 — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) August 10, 2020

Crump said that the officers shamed and terrified the eight-year-old kid using “scared straight”. He questioned the need of putting a handcuff on a kid who was 3.5 ft tall and weighed 64 lbs. The attorney said in a video statement that the child has the right to all the constitutional guarantees of any citizen.

Read: Bengaluru Violence: SDPI Leader Caught On-cam Inciting Mob At Police Station; 2 Arrested

Read: US NSA Denounces Media Tycoon's Arrest, Urges China To Repeal National Security Law

'Heartbreaking example'

Crump stated that the kid had an Individualized Education Program (IEP) in place because his disabilities demanded special support from his school. He said that the school place him with a substitute teacher who had no awareness or concern about his needs and who escalated the situation by using her hands to forcibly move him.

“When he acted out, the teacher called the police, who threatened him with jail and tried to put him in handcuffs, which fell off because he was too little,” he added.

The attorney called it a “heartbreaking example” of how educational and policing systems train children to be criminals by treating them like criminals. Crump said that he’s proud to fight for justice on behalf of the boy who was arrested and charged with felony battery due to a ”TEMPER TANTRUM”.

“Regardless of race, age or ability, we all have RIGHTS. It is DISGUSTING that anyone would try to justify what cops did,” tweeted Crump.

Read: 3 Arrested From Management In Connection With Vijaywada COVID-19 Facility Fire Outbreak

Read: US Slams Arrest Of Hong Kong Tycoon; China Says 'rabble-rouser'; Pompeo Says 'patriot'