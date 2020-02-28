Florida Woman Arrested For Killing Boyfriend By Zipping Him In Suitcase

A woman in Florida has been taken into custody after being accused of zipping her boyfriend in a suitcase for hours, which, eventually led to his death. The woman, reportedly let him die ignoring his repeated cries for help and instead laughed at his adversity.

Playful game turns fatal

Sarah Boone has rendered her boyfriend Jorge Torres Jr.'s death a mistake since they had been playing hide-and-seek until they both decided that getting Jorge inside a suitcase would be fun. As per reports, Boone also said that the two of them had been consuming alcohol because of which she fell asleep after she went upstairs to her bed.

Arrested: Sarah Boone, 42, for Second Degree Murder in the death of 42-year-old Jorge Torres Jr., who died after Boone zipped him into a suitcase, and didn’t return for hours. pic.twitter.com/JCHWG7WNkp — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) February 26, 2020

After authorities were informed by Sarah herself, they found the deceased Jorge lying by the front door at her Winter Park home in Florida besides a blue suitcase in which he had reportedly breathed his last. Besides having a bruised eye, Jorge also had a laceration on his lip.

According to police, Boone also revealed that she awoke in the morning around 11 a.m. by the numerous phone calls that she received on her phone. On not finding her boyfriend at home, the possibility of him being stuck in the suitcase struck her mind which was ascertained when she unzipped the suitcase and found a dead and an unresponsive Torres in it.

A video solved the case

On further investigation, a video was evidently discovered on Boone's phone which totally transformed the prospect of the case from being an accidental death to a planned murder. The video revealed a different story altogether wherein Jorge could be seen trying to push open the suitcase in an attempt to release himself.

In the video, Torres is repeatedly shown yelling about his inability to breathe and crying out to Sarah for help. In what looks like a failed relationship, Sarah is seen laughing and accusing her boyfriend of cheating on her which eventually made her take the extreme step of taking his life. Sarah, in the video, has also been caught comparing Jorge's inability to breathe with the situation he had put her in after cheating on her.

Sarah accused the desperate, helpless Jorge of being responsible for the condition she put him in and asked him to ''shut up''. Sarah Boone was apprehended on Wednesday for second-degree murder and neither has a court date nor an attorney as of now.