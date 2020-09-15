Florida Repeals 13-yr-old Ban On Saggy Pants As It 'disproportionately Affected' Black Men

After almost 13-years, a South Florida City has reportedly reversed a ban on men and women wearing ‘saggy pants’ that reveal their underwear. According to international media reports, the Opa-Locka City Commission overturned the legislation after critics said that it disproportionately targeted African-Americans. The Commission voted on a 4-1 vote to repeal both the original 2007 legislation and a 2013 ordinance that said women, not just men, could receive civil citations for wearing pants that exposed their undergarments.

According to Miami Herald, the recent vote was a first reading of the repeal, meaning it will need to be approved again at a subsequent commission meeting before its official. However, it is widely thought to pass since four of five of the city’s commissioners co-sponsored it.

The city official in a reported statement explained that since its inception, the law disproportionately affected certain segments of the population, including Black and brown men and women. The statement continued that the Commission agreed to repeal the law opting for a less aggressive approach of education the constituents to encourage proper dress code.

‘Disproportionately’ affected certain segment

Vice Mayor Chris Davis, who sponsored the repeal, said, “I was never in support of it, even as a resident. I felt it disproportionately affected a certain segment of our population, which is young, African-American men”.

When the ordinance was first passed, the ACLU of Florida had reportedly called the law a ‘ridiculous waste of public resources’. The officials also said that it would impose ‘overly harsh penalties for victimless behaviour’ and ‘disproportionately affect Black youths’. On the other hand, the only city commissioner to vote against the repeal said that law was meant to ‘uplift’ young Black men and not target them.

According to reports, around the city, which is Northeast of Miami, signs still warn folks of the ordinance. The signs showcase an image of two young men wearing pants below their waists and features the words, “No ifs, and or butts... It’s a city law!” It is believed that the decision to repeal the law comes as the country copes with issues of systemic racism and police brutality that had led to ongoing protests since early May.

(With AP inputs)

(Image: @OnlyInFlorida/Twitter)

