Florida Condo Collapse: Death Toll Rises To 18 As Search Continues; 145 Still Missing

The death toll in the collapse of the Florida condominium building rose to 18, with 145 people still unaccounted for, according to AP. While speaking at a press conference on June 30, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava informed that two of the confirmed deaths are children, ages four and ten. Search crews going through the ruins found the remains of a total of six people Wednesday, marking the highest one-day toll since the building collapsed last Thursday into a heap of broken concrete.

“Our detectives have been working around the clock to reach every single person who we have been told may be missing,” Levine Cava told reporters.

She went on to say, “Please join me in continuing to pray for those who’ve lost their lives in this unthinkable tragedy, and all of their families who are grieving”.

Since the collapse of the 12-story Champlain Towers South last week in Surfside, rescuers have been working to peel back layers of concrete on the pancaked building without disturbing the unstable pile of debris. Crews searching for survivors have also built a ramp that would allow the use of heavier equipment, potentially accelerating the removal of concrete that “could lead to incredibly good news events”. Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah reportedly said that the ramp would allow rescuers to use a crane on sections that were not previously accessible.

“We hope to start seeing some significant improvement in regards to the possibility of (finding) any voids that we cannot see,” Jadallah said.

Cause of collapse under investigation

The cause of the collapse is under investigation. According to AP, a 2018 engineering report found that the building’s ground-floor pool deck was resting on a concrete slab that had “major structural damage” and needed extensive repairs. The report also found “abundant cracking” of concrete columns, beams and walls in the parking garage.

Meanwhile, the White House confirmed that US President Joe Biden will visit the scene in south Florida later this week, as rescuers explored the debris in an increasingly desperate search for survivors. Biden will visit the scene on Thursday with First Lady Jill Biden to verify that state and local officials have all they need for the rescue mission. Jen Psaki, press secretary for the White House, said that they want to thank the brave first responders, search-and-rescue teams, and everyone who has been working around the clock.

