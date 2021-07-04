Florida Condo Collapse: Death Toll Rises To 24, Demolition Preparations Begin

Rescuers on July 3 recovered two more bodies, bringing the death toll in the Florida condo collapse to 24, authorities said. According to AP, the officials have now suspended their search for the living and the dead in a bid to quickly raze the rest of the structure before the potential arrival of Tropical Storm Elsa. Nine days after the collapse, nearly 121 people are still unaccounted for.

Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah reportedly said that the suspension was a necessary safety measure because the drilling could cause the structure to fail. If that were to happen, Jadallah said, “It’s just going to collapse without warning”.

Concerns had been mounting over the past week that the damaged structure was at risk of failure, endangering the crews below. As per reports, the search in adjacent areas of the collapse site was also curtailed, and shifts detected by monitors prompted a 15-hour suspension of the entire effort until engineers determined it was safe to resume. Now, the building won’t come down until Monday at the earlier. Jadallah explained that the estimate was based on how many holes the demolition team needs to drill, adding that the process has to move slowly to prevent a premature collapse.

'Structurally unsound' structure

With Storm Elsa looming in the Caribbean and forecast o move toward the state in the coming days, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said demolishing the “tottering” and “structurally unsound” structure is the prudent thing to do. While speaking at a news conference, DeSantis said that if the building is taken down, this will protect the search and rescue teams as no one knows when it could fall over. “And, of course, with these gusts, potentially that would create a really severe hazard,” he added.

On June 24, the Champlain Towers South building in Surfside partially went down while it was in between its recertification process that includes several structural and electrical inspections. The cause of the collapse is under investigation. But according to AP, a 2018 engineering report found that the building’s ground-floor pool deck was resting on a concrete slab that had “major structural damage” and needed extensive repairs.

Meanwhile, it is worth mentioning that Elsa was downgraded Saturday from a Category 1 hurricane to a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph as it brushed past the island of Hispaniola, home to the Dominican Republic and Haiti. The long-term forecast track showed it heading toward Florida as a tropical storm by Tuesday morning, though some models would carry it into the Gulf or up the Atlantic Coast. Meteorologists warned that it could bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the Miami area.

(With inputs from AP)