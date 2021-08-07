The fear of the spread of the Delta Variant of coronavirus is gripping among Americans, as a large number of children are getting infected in the surging wave of COVID-19. This has raised concerns amongst parents, as schools in Florida will re-open within weeks.

The surge of the cases is concentrated in the southeastern state, Florida. Noting, the rise in the spread of coronavirus in children and anxiety amongst parents, Florida’s Board of Education decided on Friday to provide private school vouchers to parents who say a public school district’s mask-wearing requirements amount to harassment of their children.

Florida to issue school vouchers in districts requiring masks for children

The move comes after, around a dozen parents took to court opposing the governor’s decision to re-open schools at the earliest. The parents have expressed that they are made to chose between their child’s health and future. Parents are concerned over their child’s health and fear their children will be bullied with mask mandate order.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis over coronavirus safety measures in school said that the parents should be able to decide how to provide for their children’s health and education.

In its latest order, DeSantis had said that the state education department to come up with ways to pressure school districts against creating mask mandates and punish them if they do. He said the rules could include withholding money from school districts or other actions allowed under Florida law.

The board then invoked an existing law to clarify eligibility for the Hope Scholarship, which is meant to protect children against bullying, adding “COVID-19 harassment” to prohibit discrimination. As per an AP report, the new order is defined as “any threatening, discriminatory, insulting, or dehumanizing verbal, written or physical conduct” students suffer as a result of COVID-19 protocols such as mask or testing requirements and isolation measures that “have the effect of substantially interfering with a student’s educational performance.”

“We’re not going to hurt kids. We’re not going to pull money that’s going to hurt kids in any way,” said board member Ben Gibson to AP. “If a parent wants their child to wear a mask at school, they should have that right. If a parent doesn’t want their child to wear a mask at school, they should have that right,” Gibson said.

Surging COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida

Florida is one of the leading states in the US in terms of COVID-19 related hospitalizations. Cases of hospitalization have risen from 12,516 on Thursday to 12,864, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The US is now averaging 100,000 new COVID-19 infections a day, returning to a milestone last seen during the winter surge. The US was averaging about 11,000 cases a day in late June. Now the number is 107,143. These figures are a bleak reminder of the surging spread of the Delta variant.



