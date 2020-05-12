Florida: People Do Push-ups Outside Courthouse In Call For Gyms To Reopen, Watch

Amid the ongoing protests to reopen states in the US, a group of 30 or more protesters gathered outside a Pinellas County courthouse on May 11, calling for gyms to reopen in the State of Florida. Over the course of their protest, demonstrators started to exercise, doing crunches, push-ups, and squats on the streets to prove their point, according to videos that emerged online and the US media reports.

Governor Ron DeSantis had issued a statewide safer-at-home order last month to slow the spread of coronavirus, and the gyms across Florida had remained closed due to health safety issues. However, the executive order expired when the state started the first phase of reopening last week. But gyms – at this point –weren’t allowed to reopen until the state reached Phase Two of the governor’s reopening plan, as per local media reports. Therefore, a hoard of gym protesters gathered in Clearwater on Monday morning, calling for gyms to reopen for the customers to return to the exercise routine.

These protestors are calling for gyms to reopen in Florida.



No masks, shoulder to shoulder, doing squats and push-ups outside the Clearwater courthouse.



We’re doomed...pic.twitter.com/9ZMpUr0xBR — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) May 11, 2020

So, let me make sure I understand this.



These people decided to workout outside proving you don’t need a gym to workout?



Am I understanding this correctly? — YS (@NYinLA2121) May 11, 2020

But its ok to go to the store, stand in line, touch everything other people touch anyway.. but when people want a gym open, or their lives back, that's when it goes too far? This whole thing is such overblown bs. — Jacob Cocain (@jakecocain) May 11, 2020

You literally can’t get a good workout from doing body weight squats if you have any experience of going to the gym. It’s stupid to protest like this but it sucks when you’ve been working hard for years then all of sudden you’re not allowed to go to the gym — Arthur’s Sports Takes (@jgarthur96) May 11, 2020

Rex,



Stay home then.



Can't stop life.



Thanks. — #1 BRONCOS FAN🐴 (@broncomaniac7) May 11, 2020

But you CAN stop infecting other people.



Thanks. — Brett Ashton (@brettashtonsj) May 11, 2020

Netizens split over reopening the gyms

Brandishing the signs and waving the flags outside the courthouse, the protesters hit the sidewalk pavement to do push-ups and squats and caught the attention of the onlookers and the moving traffic. People took to their social media to comment on the demonstrators as some Floridians wrote that it wasn’t soon enough to reopen gyms, on Twitter. “We must never allow our civil liberties to be encroached upon and we must allow our businesses in the Tampa Bay Area to re-open,” Open Tampa Bay Facebook page wrote sparking further discussions.

(Image Credit: Twitter/@porbotialora)