Florida: Dog Puts Car In Reverse And Drives In Circles For An Hour

A black Labrador in Florida went on a joy ride on Thursday, driving a car in reverse in circles around a dead-end. The dog hopped in its owner's running car, kicked it in reverse, drove in circles for an hour and smashed a neighbor's mailbox before safely exiting the vehicle without so much as a scratch, as per reports.

Doggo's joy ride

Fortunately, the dog was unharmed; although he did manage to cause some minor property damage during his ride, say reports. According to the Port St. Lucie police, the dog's owner, had left his car running in the street when the dog changed gears and didn't stop driving for almost an hour. Police and firefighters arrived on the scene.

According to neighbours in Port St Lucie, Florida, at first glance, it appeared that there was no-one in the car which was moving in reverse around their circular block. In addition to moving some bricks in front of a neighbour’s home, he also hit a neighbour’s mailbox and a trash can, which the dog’s owner has reportedly promised to replace. Thankfully neither any resident nor the carefree canine was injured.

“He was doing pretty good until he hit the mailbox,” neighbour Anna Sabol was quoted as saying. “He went around for about an hour without hitting anything at all.”

Police were able to stop the dog’s journey by opening the driver’s side door with the passcode — after which the pooch jumped out. “I saw the dog jump out of the car, wagging his tail,” Sabol said, adding that she thinks the dog deserves a driving license. “I was like: ‘Okay, good driving!’”

