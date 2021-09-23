Florida Governor Appoints New Surgeon General Who Says Vaccines Are ‘nothing Special’

Florida's new surgeon general has insisted that the COVID-19 vaccines are "nothing special" by saying, “There is nothing special about them compared to any other preventive measure," as per the CBS News report. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis appointed Dr Joseph Ladapo as surgeon general and secretary of Florida's Health Department and announced it in a press briefing. Addressing a news conference, De Santis said that Joe has had a remarkable medical and academic career and he is the right person for the job.

Speaking at a press briefing, Ladapo stated that he planned to treat the vaccines like "any other preventative measure." He said, "Vaccines are up to the person. There is nothing special about them compared to any other preventative measure".

Florida appoints new surgeon general

Moreover, he stated that the state should promote good health and vaccination was not the only path to it. He said, "It's being treated almost like a religion and it's just senseless." Ladapo said that there are a lot of good pathways and vaccination is not the only way. He added, "We support measures for good health vaccinations, losing weight, exercising, eating more fruits and vegetables, everything."

Addressing the press briefing, Lapado said that he is happy to be working with Governor DeSantis and the leadership in Florida. As per the news channel's report, Ladapo has previously promoted unproven treatments for Coronavirus. He had previously praised the drug hydroxychloroquine, about which the World Health Organisation had informed of not being a treatment for COVID-19. He had also praised America's Frontline Doctors, a group of pro-Trump health care workers, that had reportedly spread misinformation about the pandemic. Ladapo had previously voiced criticism toward vaccine mandates, as per the report. He had reportedly stated that vaccine mandates cannot stop the spread of COVID.

COVID-19 situation in Florida

According to US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(CDC), as of September 23, Florida has reported 10,000 new COVID cases and the overall tally of cases has reached 3,527,250. Meanwhile in the United States, as of September 23, the total number of COVID cases has reached 42,363,951 and the total number of fatalities reported are 677,086. According to CDC, 182,387,840 people have been fully vaccinated while 212,545,360 have received at least one dose of vaccine.

