Florida Governor declares emergency over risk of potential radioactive flood

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Saturday declared an emergency in the southernmost US state after a leak was detected at a phosphate plant pond that threatens a potential acidic flood. According to reports, a pond at the old Piney Point phosphate mine could collapse and release acidic water in nearby areas as a break has been detected in one of the walls of the 77-acre reservoir. Authorities have asked residents to evacuate the area close to the pond, which holds more than 600 million gallons of water and has the potential for rapid flooding.

'Directing resources for response & recovery'

Governor Ron DeSantis said he was declaring the state of emergency for Manatee County to “ensure resources are allocated for necessary response and recovery”. Authorities are working round the clock to pump out as much water as possible in order to minimize the effect of the potential flood. As per reports, it will take 10-12 days to pump out the entire pond. Officials working to prevent the potential flood have already tried sealing the leak with rocks and other materials but were unsuccessful. Authorities are also looking for a way to direct the water directly into Tampa Bay.

Due to a possible breach of mixed saltwater from the south reservoir at the Piney Point facility, I have declared a State of Emergency for Manatee County to ensure resources are allocated for necessary response & recovery. READ | Michigan governor concerned about Florida travel April 3, 2021

Manatee County Public Safety Department sent an emergency evacuation notice to residents within a half-mile radius of Piney Point. “The department’s top priority at this time is the protection of public health and safety. As a result of the State of Emergency declared by Governor DeSantis today, this will ensure resources are available for response and recovery,” Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Noah Valenstein said in a statement on Saturday.

According to authorities, there is an estimated 390 million gallons of water remaining in the reservoir as of April 3. The pond reportedly contains phosphogypsum, which is a waste product that comes out while producing fertilizers. Phosphogypsum contains small amounts of radioactive elements such as radium and uranium. However, the Department of Environmental Protection has said that the water is not radioactive.

(Image Credit: AP)