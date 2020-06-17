Florida Governor Refuses To Shut Down Again Despite Highest Spike In COVID-19 Cases

While Florida has reported the highest daily spike in the coronavirus cases, Governor Ron DeSantis said that he has no plans to shut down the state’s economy again. Speaking at a press conference in Tallahassee aired on national television, DeSantis said that the surge in the COVID-19 cases are due to more testing being conducted combined with a rise in the infections among the agriculture communities, jails, and long-term care facilities. He stressed state wasn’t seeing rising cases because it decided to reopen portions of the economy in recent weeks.

When this pandemic started, the testing was basically diagnostic. Now with increased testing, it’s really moved toward more of a surveillance style, DeSantis said in his televised state address.

Back in Apri, I made the point that as you test more, you will see more cases,” he added. “I said you could see 2,000 cases in a state this big.

Making reference to his previous statements about the rise in cases, DeSantis said there was a possibility that the state would witness more positive cases as time went on. Further, he noted, more testing is being conducted in “high-risk environments”. Quoting the incident from watermelon farm in Alachua County where cluster outbreaks were detected, he said, at least 100 workers were tested for coronavirus and 90 of the tests came back positive for a 90% positivity rate. Florida, in its largest single-day spike, recorded over 2,783 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, a 7.46 percent spike per day, the highest in at least the last two weeks, as per the Florida Department of Health website.

WATCH LIVE: Press Conference Regarding #COVID19 in Tallahassee https://t.co/ADqP4JVudu — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) June 16, 2020

Transmission rate 2.54% on June 6

As of June 6, Florida had managed to dip the transmission rate of COVID-19 to 2.54 percent, ever since, the state reopened the economy, this percentage spiked drastically as per the state-maintained data. However, Governor DeSantis said at the press address that “number can be misleading at times because of data dumps.” Further, he explained, “Quest and Labcorp, when they were getting backed up, they would report the positives relatively routinely, and then they had massive backlogs of negatives for weeks and weeks.” Relating the outbreak to the tests administered, he pointed out, “So it kind of skews it a little bit, there were not that many tests actually conducted that day.”

