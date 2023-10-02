In a recent interview on Fox News's 'Sunday Morning Futures', Florida Governor Ron DeSantis firmly stated that he would not serve as former President Donald Trump's vice president if offered the position. DeSantis is a 2024 presidential candidate who has been gaining prominence in Republican circles.

When asked about the possibility of becoming Trump's running mate, DeSantis responded with a straightforward "No, I'm running for president." According to a report from the Hill, he went on to emphasise the importance of having a presidential candidate who can potentially serve two terms and secure crucial swing states.

Need someone who can win states like Arizona, says DeSantis

"We need somebody that can win states like Georgia and Arizona, which President Trump cannot do or did not do, even though candidates like McCain and Romney had no problem winning those states," DeSantis remarked, referring to the 2008 and 2012 GOP presidential nominees.

DeSantis' comments came in response to recent remarks by Trump, who expressed skepticism about finding a suitable vice president among his fellow GOP candidates. Trump characterised them as "job candidates" who were open to taking on various roles, including the vice presidency.

Trump remains the frontrunner

Trump has consistently led the pack of 2024 GOP presidential candidates in national polls by a substantial margin. In contrast, DeSantis has seen his support diminish in recent months, after earlier polls positioned him as a strong second-place contender behind Trump.

DeSantis is known for his conservative political ideology, which aligns with the values and priorities of many Floridians. He has championed policies such as limited government intervention, lower taxes, and strong support for the Second Amendment. DeSantis garnered national attention for his approach to managing the COVID-19 pandemic.

He was among the first governors to reopen his state's economy, arguing that lockdowns and restrictions were causing more harm than good. This approach earned him praise from those who supported a more relaxed stance on COVID-19 measures. As the 2024 presidential race takes shape, these developments highlight the ongoing dynamics within the Republican Party as contenders jockey for position and seek to distinguish themselves in the crowded field.