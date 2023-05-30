Florida Guv DeSantis Slams US Debt Ceiling Agreement, Calls It 'politically Motivated'

One of the Republican presidential candidates, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has criticised the newly reached bipartisan debt ceiling agreement, claiming that the US is still on the verge of insolvency. While addressing US media, DeSantis asserted that the country was already headed in a perilous direction before the pact and that the framework agreement would not alter this course.

He said, "To say you can do 4 trillion [dollars] of increases in the next year-and-a-half, I mean, that’s a massive amount of spending. I think that we’ve gotten ourselves on a trajectory here since March of 2020, with some of the COVID spending[s], and reset the budget, and they’re sticking with that. And I think that that’s just going to be inadequate to get us in a better spot."

Debt ceiling agreement 'politically motivated' says DeSantis

US President Joe Biden and Speaker of the US House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy said on Saturday that they had tentatively achieved a two-year agreement to increase the debt ceiling and enact new spending caps during that time after months of difficult negotiations. The House and Senate still need to approve the accord.

The agreement has drawn condemnation from both sides of the political extreme. Governor DeSantis noted that rather than resolving long-term problems, such agreements are frequently motivated by political factors and designed to get through the upcoming election. He asserted that this strategy is one of the causes of Washington's ongoing failures, Sputnik reported.

The Florida Governor has officially announced his bid for the presidency in the upcoming 2024 election, joining other Republicans—including former US President Donald Trump—in the contest for his party's nomination. President Joe Biden will be running for reelection in the meanwhile.