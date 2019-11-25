Florida Man Claims Wind Blew Bag Of Crack Cocaine Into His Car

A man in Florida, who was pulled over for a traffic violation and 'suspicious behaviour', has claimed that the bag of crack cocaine found in his car was blown in by the wind and is not his. The man has been identified as Joseph Zak.

Wind the culprit?

37-year-old Zak was initially pulled over on November 5 in Fort Pierce after failing to stop at a stop sign which was on Canal Terr and North 23rd Street. The officer who was in an unmarked vehicle said that he saw the driver making what he described as 'furtive movements' and in addition was also leaning over as if in an attempt to discard an item out of the car. Later, the officer realised that Zak was concealing an open can of Budweiser which was in the driver door.

The officer also added that during the interaction with Zak, he was being very confrontational and looking around the rest of the vehicle. The officer noted Zak's physical appearance, he had bloodshot and glassy eyes and was allegedly slurring his words during questioning.

Open container violation

Due to the open container violation, referring to the can of Budweiser, Zak was removed from the vehicle and detained. After acquiring Zak's consent to search the vehicle, the officers found a glass round cylinder that is usually used for smoking crack cocaine in the centre console of the car. The officers also found a clear baggie that was located in the rear seat of the car with a white residue which has tested positive for crack cocaine.

Zak stated that the bag of crack cocaine that was found is not his and that it did not belong to him. He stated that it might have been blown in by the wind or planted there by the police. Because Zak had previously been seen drinking in public at Reno motel, he was arrested. According to reports, he was also seen holding a baggie at the motel.

