A newly obtained autopsy report has revealed that a 43-year-old man who belonged to Florida was killed in police custody by strangulation. Earlier on January 17, 2021, Kevin Desir became unconscious after six police officials attempted to strap him into a restraint chair which followed physical assault.

The jail specifically arrests those who have mental and physical disabilities, including people suffering from mental health issues, and Desir was suffering from mental health issues, per The Guardian report.

Florida man died in jail due to strangulation, autopsy report hints police involvement

The publication reported that Desir was handcuffed, punched repeatedly, and tasered before the officials used pepper spray that made him unresponsive. "One deputy interlocked hands on Desir’s neck from behind and used his body weight to leverage Desir back into the chair," read the statement from a memo from the Broward County state attorney’s office. He died in the hospital on January 27, last year, and the official autopsy conducted by the Broward County medical examiner’s office on January 28 declared that Desir's cause of death was undetermined.

However, a private autopsy was conducted later, and the conclusion was different from the official report. Notably, Desir's family has been demanding justice and fighting in court to have jail surveillance video of Desir's assault. He was suffering from mental health issues.

It is pertinent to mention here that the report released by the private autopsy stated that Desir died from "manual strangulation" and he died after his "neck and carotid arteries were compressed" during a "law enforcement restraint attempt." The private autopsy conducted on January 31 by Daniel Schultz of Hillsborough County said that Desir's neck was pressed for more than three minutes, apart from being hit in different parts of the body. Also, the report stated that "a completely healthy individual under no prerequisite stress could succumb to that."

"Any time you release half of them but keep some [documents], that’s an indication that there’s something that they’re hiding, some back-dealing going on," said attorney Jeremy McLymont. He further noted, "The idea that two medical examiners could come up with two completely different causes of death is mind-blowing."

However, the Broward County medical examination authorities did not comment on the private autopsy report and claimed that "every examination is separate and independent." They also defended the officials, saying there is no "indication that the employees did anything wrong." Meanwhile, Mikeco Desir, Kevin’s younger brother, said, "To have somebody snatched from you like this, it’s something that will never sit well with me."

