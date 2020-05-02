Florida: Lawyer Dresses As Grim Reaper To Scare Off Beach-goers Amid COVID-19

Florida man was gawked at by the joggers, swimmers, people on paddleboards as he hovered and creepily sat at different angles in a recognizable symbol of death.

A video of a Florida-based attorney Daniel Uhlfelder, spotted on the beach dressed as a Grim reaper to scare the beachgoers has triggered humour on the internet. In the Sunshine State's Walton County, holding a scythe in a raggedy black robe the attorney posted the picture on his official Twitter handle saying he stood against “reopening” the state which was due for May 4.  

The picture that gained over 7.4k likes and was shared 1.3k times, shows Daniel been gawked at by the joggers, swimmers, people on paddleboards as he hovered and creepily sat at different angles in a recognizable symbol of death. Speaking to a media outlet about his “Grim Reaper Beach Tour” the attorney said that he wanted to protest the decision by local and state governments to reopen beaches, that will cost lives due to COVID-19. He also reportedly sued Governor of Florida Ron DeSantis for opening beaches that were crowded by the visitors amid the pandemic, as per media reports.  

People's heroic angel 

“I was speaking with the Angel of Death recently, and old Gabe wants to sincerely thank all the Trump supporters for doing all the heavy lifting. He couldn't have done it without them. Gabe says he'll be thanking some of these people in person real soon,” wrote a user on attorney's picture agreeing to his stance. “I’m so proud of you,” wrote another.  

