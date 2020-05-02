Florida: Lawyer Dresses As Grim Reaper To Scare Off Beach-goers Amid COVID-19

A video of a Florida-based attorney Daniel Uhlfelder, spotted on the beach dressed as a Grim reaper to scare the beachgoers has triggered humour on the internet. In the Sunshine State's Walton County, holding a scythe in a raggedy black robe the attorney posted the picture on his official Twitter handle saying he stood against “reopening” the state which was due for May 4.

The picture that gained over 7.4k likes and was shared 1.3k times, shows Daniel been gawked at by the joggers, swimmers, people on paddleboards as he hovered and creepily sat at different angles in a recognizable symbol of death. Speaking to a media outlet about his “Grim Reaper Beach Tour” the attorney said that he wanted to protest the decision by local and state governments to reopen beaches, that will cost lives due to COVID-19. He also reportedly sued Governor of Florida Ron DeSantis for opening beaches that were crowded by the visitors amid the pandemic, as per media reports.

People's heroic angel

“I was speaking with the Angel of Death recently, and old Gabe wants to sincerely thank all the Trump supporters for doing all the heavy lifting. He couldn't have done it without them. Gabe says he'll be thanking some of these people in person real soon,” wrote a user on attorney's picture agreeing to his stance. “I’m so proud of you,” wrote another.

My Hero! — Dutch Sellars (@DutchSellars) May 1, 2020

Oh my gosh I love you for doing this!!! — Taylor (@Briannasaccount) May 1, 2020

Awesome. Maybe you could blow smoke to show how far the virus spreads. Keep it up. — Jonathan Sexauer (@JonathanSexauer) May 2, 2020

I applaud what you are doing! The government and some people are in such a rush for the country to get "back to business" that they ignore that it's the virus that calls the shots for it to be over and it's NOT over. — PJ (@pamj0401) May 2, 2020

Busy couple of months. pic.twitter.com/kQdfY7nMYJ — Angie from NOLA (@angenola) May 1, 2020

Please come to the @OCGovCA beaches where they are disobeying Gov Newsom’s public health orders❗️ — Dolly Madison ✌🏻 (@dollymad1812) May 1, 2020

Go freakin dude. Yr nerve is my nerve. “Stay home FLORIDA” frm yr buds in Asheville NC. pic.twitter.com/5hvu4X9PHG — Marsha V Hammond PhD (@chomskysright) May 2, 2020

Fabulous! — Nancy L. Morin (@morinfamilylaw) May 1, 2020

Salute 🙌🏽 Keep What You doing sir pic.twitter.com/HdsRKYIFq4 — ⚽️ WARTA☕️ (@Muruqmaal) May 1, 2020

Thank you Daniel! Followed you since the Huckabee issue. Keep going. Stay cool. I love that the grim reaper is barefoot. I'm high risk and at home. You speak for us. 👍👍👍 — Eliza200 (@rudybird100) May 1, 2020

This is so utterly awesome! — T L Trevaskis (@TrevaskisL) May 1, 2020

this is great. you actually did it. lol. you're the man — iDuB 🌹 (@iDuByaJr) May 1, 2020

You're fierce! 👏👏👏 — Cynthia J. Palazzolo (@CJPalazzolo) May 1, 2020

You are. THE MAN — Orange baby bird (@Orangebabybird1) May 1, 2020

I love you so hard for doing this! — ☠Lilith☠ 🔄 🍎🐍❄🌊🍷🐿️🎭👜💄💎📷🎬🎨📕✌❤🇺🇸 (@LilithResists) May 1, 2020

