Florida Man Eats 10,000 Calories Everyday As Part Of His Weight-gaining 'profession'

A man named Bryan, who goes by the name 'Gainer Bull' eats 10,000 calories worth of food every day to gain weight and keep his online followers pleased. According to reports, the 44-year-old now weighs 225 kilograms and eats as part of his weight-gaining profession. Bryan has been doing this for 20 years now as he is a proud member of the fat fetish community, a sub-culture in the LGBTQ community that takes pride in gaining weight. The man has over 7,700 followers on Instagram.

As per reports, Bryan has monetized his content and users pay $20 a month to watch his videos, which also helps him in funding his eating habits. Bryan, who hails from Florida, United States, reportedly said that the idea of gaining weight came when he was a teenager probably due to his early attraction of cartoon characters with exaggerated body proportions of muscle and bellies. Bryan started working out in the early twenties and now he eats 10,000 calories a day.

'Dangerous for health'

Bryan while talking to the media said that gaining weight has been a difficult task for him as he is not a natural weight gainer. Bryan also added that he is well aware of the challenges and risks he is going to face in the future if he keeps getting bigger. Bryan said that it is important for everyone to know that continuous intake of high-calory food is dangerous for health and will be irreversible after a certain point of time. But Bryan wants to keep going as he finds pleasure in doing so.

