A Florida man, named Charles Gregory, was saved from a partially sunken boat after 35 hours, as per the USCG Southeast officials. "Coast Guard team saved Gregory on August 5, after he went missing on a 12-foot jon boat, 12 miles offshore of St. Augustine, Florida," read a press statement released by the United States Coast Guard News.

Taking to Twitter, USCGSoutheast wrote,"@USCG crews rescued 25YO Charles Gregory, Saturday after he went missing on a 12-foot jon boat, 12 miles offshore of #StAugustine, #Florida." In the video, one can see Gregory managing to stay afloat in the partially sunken boat, while the rescue team arrived on the speed boat and saved him.

#FinalUpdate @USCG crews rescued 25YO Charles Gregory, Saturday, after he went missing on a 12-foot jon boat, 12 miles offshore of #StAugustine, #Florida.

Charles suffering from Rhabdomyolysis

According to CNN News, Charles Gregory had gone out off the coast of St. Augustine, Florida in the early morning of August 4. However, on that day the tide rose quicker than usual and hit his boat knocking him into the water as it was a lightweight and flat-bottomed vessel.

According to his father, Raymond Gregory, Charles "struggled to stay alive" for almost two days as he clung to the half-submerged boat, suffering jellyfish stings and spying sharks, reported CNN news. The father said that his boy was "scared to death".

During the night, it was worse for Charles, said Raymond. " At night being sunburnt, and the wind would be blowing, he said it was freezing cold out there in that water,” said Charles's father. Currently, his son is resting at home and is "exhausted, dehydrated and is suffering from Rhabdomyolysis”.

During the search mission for Raymond Gregory's son, USGS Southeast has updated every little detail related to the incident on the social media platform, Twitter. Boat crews pulled Charles out from the Atlantic Ocean on August 5 (local time). The exact location of Charles was given by the aircrew who tracked him down about 12 miles offshore, as per the press release.

“We are pleased about the outcome in this case and I would like to thank all of our local and state partners who were heavily involved in searching for Charles and bringing him home to his family," said Cmdr. Nick Barrow, Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville search and rescue mission coordinator, according to the press statement.