A Florida man is winning hearts on the Internet after he went viral in a video showing him rescuing a stranded cat surrounded by a continuously rising water level due to a flood caused by Hurricane Ian.

In the viral video, the man identified as Mike Ross, 29, is seen making his way to the frightened feline sitting on top of an air-conditioning unit on the side of a house in Bonita Springs. The furry member of the family is then scooped up with poise and grace by Ross who carries the animal to safety.

A Twitter user by the name Megan Cruz Scavo posted the video on Twitter writing, “My boyfriend saving a cat from flood waters near Bonita Beach.”

“Look at Michael saving the kitty. Awwww,” Ross’ mother, Marybeth, is heard saying as she filmed the rescue.

The heart-rending footage has garnered up to 1,78,000 likes and more than 18,500 retweets.

People shower praise for the rescue

Twitter users were quick to shower words of praise and blessings for the real-life hero, Mike Ross.

One user wrote, “Absolute hero. Marry that man. Hope you all stay safe.”

Another one wrote, “I’m sorry, Megan, but he is everyone’s boyfriend now. I don’t make the rules.”

One user seemed to point out the feline’s calm behaviour, “That’s the nicest a cat has ever been.”

Ross told the Washington Post that he noticed the “terrified” White and Orange cat at about 2:00 PM on Wednesday after he took shelter in his parents’ home when his own house became submerged at the height of the storm.

“The storm surge had rushed up quite a bit at that point,” he told the Guardian.

Image: AP