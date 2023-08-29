Florida Mother Shoots Own Kids, Then Herself In Bitter Child Custody Battle

A custody battle in Florida took a horrifying turn when a mother allegedly took the lives of her two children and then her own. According to the New York Post, Brandy Hutchins fatally shot her 10-year-old son and 19-year-old daughter and then ultimately pulled the trigger at herself.

In a statement, the Polk County sheriff said that she committed the crime after a judge ordered her to turn her son over to his father, who lives in Maine. On Friday, the woman was told to give up custody of Aiden Hutchins, her 10-year-old. However, she never arrived for the appointment to do the same.

Soon after, the sheriff's office was alerted that the mother had violated the court order. Upon investigating, the officials found the minor's lifeless body along with his half-sister’s and mother’s at a home in Lake Wales on the afternoon of Sunday. Sheriff Grady Judd described it as a "horrific" incident.

Polk County sheriff's offices sheds light on the horrific crime

“Brandy Hutchins… from every indication in our investigation now has murdered her 10-year-old child and her 19-year-old child — murdered them and then subsequent to that, she shot herself,” Judd said during a press conference. “I can’t imagine a more horrific set of circumstances," the sheriff added.

He also revealed that Brandy had a clean criminal record and no history of violence. “There was no indication that there should be any violence,” Judd said. It is important to note that the 19-year-old had a different father than her 10-year-old brother and was not involved in any custody battle.

Judd said that the sheriff's office is no stranger to custody battles, but has witnessed such violence for the very first time. “My heart breaks for all of the family. We’re devastated for this beautiful 10-year-old child — all because mom did not want to turn the child over to the rightful father pursuant to a court order," he said.