Florida Reopens Beaches As US Begins To Ease Restrictions Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Florida reopened some of its beaches and parks as cases declined in US. Lenny Curry, governor of Jacksonville ordered the reopening of beaches and parks

Florida reopens beaches as US eases cornavirus lockdown measures

As some states in the US moved towards a flattened curve, Florida reopened some of its beaches and parks. Lenny Curry, governor of Jacksonville, a coastal city ordered the reopening of beaches and parks on the afternoon of  April 17 with restricted hours and social distancing measures which only allowed for some physical activities like walking, hiking amongst others. However, as soon as the beaches opened,  hundreds of people flocked on the seaside.

'Stupid measure' 

According to reports, in a bid to warn people, authorities also flew a plane overhead with a message that reads “Do your part. Stay 6 feet apart. Help keep beaches open.” However, the people who flocked on the beach with their pets and loved ones flouted the orders. Soon, pictures of overcrowded beaches surfaced on the internet. The move to loosen lockdown measures immediately received heavy criticism from netizens who termed it as a “stupid” measure.

Credits: Twitter/kbdabear

One user on Twitter sarcastically wrote,"Great job @GovRonDeSantis and @lennycurry. Nothing like taking your parachute off 1,000 feet before landing." While another wrote," my heart, dropped. This affects more than just Florida. I can't joke about it. It's not meme time. This constant refusal to accept reality. The constant need to make everything a conspiracy. Even in the face of death... God help us."

(Image Credits: Twitter/kbdabear)

