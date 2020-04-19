Florida Reopens Beaches As US Begins To Ease Restrictions Amid COVID-19 Crisis

As some states in the US moved towards a flattened curve, Florida reopened some of its beaches and parks. Lenny Curry, governor of Jacksonville, a coastal city ordered the reopening of beaches and parks on the afternoon of April 17 with restricted hours and social distancing measures which only allowed for some physical activities like walking, hiking amongst others. However, as soon as the beaches opened, hundreds of people flocked on the seaside.

'Stupid measure'

According to reports, in a bid to warn people, authorities also flew a plane overhead with a message that reads “Do your part. Stay 6 feet apart. Help keep beaches open.” However, the people who flocked on the beach with their pets and loved ones flouted the orders. Soon, pictures of overcrowded beaches surfaced on the internet. The move to loosen lockdown measures immediately received heavy criticism from netizens who termed it as a “stupid” measure.

Credits: Twitter/kbdabear

Read: Will WWE Start Doing Live Shows After Being Deemed As An ‘essential Service’ By Florida?

Read: UFC Star Conor McGregor Turns Bartender For A Day In Florida: Watch Video

One user on Twitter sarcastically wrote,"Great job @GovRonDeSantis and @lennycurry. Nothing like taking your parachute off 1,000 feet before landing." While another wrote," my heart, dropped. This affects more than just Florida. I can't joke about it. It's not meme time. This constant refusal to accept reality. The constant need to make everything a conspiracy. Even in the face of death... God help us."

Governor opens up Florida’s beach’s but can’t even put on a freakin* mask ... I think FLORIDA is in trouble...🙄 https://t.co/ZnnZs0ZLR2 — Higgy12 (@Higgy121) April 19, 2020

Yes yes opening up beaches halfway into a lockdown during the peak of a deadly pandemic is about as intelligent as I'd expect from Florida. — DarkMatter2525 (@DarkMatter2525) April 19, 2020

Fools. When it starts spreading again guess who's going to be blamed? Florida? I know states need to open. I live in one hardest hit. I want to be out there. But it's not worth starting all over again. Opening the beaches is a big mistake IMO. — Heather Cook (@Chargemommy) April 19, 2020

Read: Trump Blames Governors For Not Making Full Use Of COVID-19 Testing Capacity

Read: COVID-19: Trump Claims China's Actual Death Toll 'way Ahead' Of US

(Image Credits: Twitter/kbdabear)