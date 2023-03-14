Florida Student Denied From Attending BIPOC Mental Health Class Over Ethnicity

The University of South Florida in Tampa has landed in the soup after the administration allegedly denied a student from seeking mental health services due to his racial background. According to documents recently obtained by American outlet Campus Reform, Andrew Davis was unable to attend a group therapy session on the theme “Understanding Self and Others” (USO) due to being preoccupied with other curricular activities.

But he did not give up, and decided to ask the university's counselling centre if he could be a part of the BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Colour) meeting on the same theme as its timing matched his. In an email to the center, Davis enquired: “I am interested in attending a USO group meeting after completing the pre-group appointment but the only day/time that works for me is Wednesdays during the BIPOC students-only group. I am not a BIPOC student but was wondering if I would still be able to attend?"

However, the counselling centre responded that the meeting is exclusive to those belonging to the BIPOC community. “Unfortunately, we do need to keep this space speciﬁc to BIPOC folks. Hopefully you’ll be able to catch another one either during Winter break and/or next semester,” it wrote.

Student targetted for asking about BIPOC class

But the rejection wasn't the only thing that Davis faced. According to the outlet, he was also disparaged by Equal Opportunity Officer Kenneth Thomas during an online discussion on the issue. David claimed that “was accusatory” and “asked me if I even knew what BIPOC meant and if I understood the importance of those groups having their own discussion. He did not seem concerned about my complaint and was more worried about the University’s ability to continue these groups."

Davis submitted a complaint to USF’s Office of Compliance & Ethics on October 5 last year. Three days later, he received a response that was in his favour. "The Counseling Center will not prohibit any category of student [from] participating in specialized counseling groups unless specific exception, or a medical mandate is identified that may support exclusivity,” the office said.