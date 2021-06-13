Florida Woman Is Convinced She Saw A 'Dinosaur' Running Through Yard: Watch

Florida has several times made headlines for its wild animal home invasions. While the US state is famous for its alligators, one woman has said that she saw a prehistoric animal that is a thousand times more lethal than a reptile. Cristina Ryan, who said she discovered the animal via security camera footage says she saw a “raptor or any other baby dino” pacing through her backyard.

Speaking previously to Fox 35 News, Ryan has said that any animal that they’d come up with, would not “walk” this way at 3:40 in the morning. “Maybe I've watched 'Jurassic Park' too many times, but I see a raptor or other small dinosaur!" she claimed. Speaking further she asserted that while some say it was a large bird, but whatever it was it “appears to have front legs.” Although she made the claim back in April, the footage has now got a revitalized fan following with users sharing and re-sharing the five-second clip on Twitter.

Ryan still convinced that it's a raptor

It has also triggered wide-ranging discussions on the identity of the mystery animal. looks like a sandhill crane to me. We get them in our yards all the time," said one viewer. I see a leash, which is probably attached to a dog," another commenter wrote.ne user commented, "Dinosaur in Florida, I can't believe my eyes." It’s possible since birds are dinosaurs and there are some pretty big birds in Florida. Another individual wrote, "Not it might be an actual dinosaur on the loose in Florida like Bruh what."

However, Florida residents had a discreet, bizarre view. They said that it was quite possible that it was a raptor, after all, it is Florida. "As a native Floridian, I can attest that this is absolutely a baby dinosaur. It came up from the underworld of the lizard Illuminati through the aquifer. All the locals know this! She must be a transplant." In the recent development, Ryan said that she was still convinced that "it's a dinosaur!"

Image Credits: PH_TOWNCRIER/Twitter