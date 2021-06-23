Florida Woman Shocked To Find $1BN Deposited Into Her Account Due To Technical Glitch

A woman in Florida was reportedly surprised to discover $999,985,855.94 in her account. Julia Yonkowski went to her local Chase Bank in Largo on June 19 to withdraw some money, but she first decided to check her account balance. She was stunned to find that she had $999,985,855.94 in her account.

Julia even tried to contact her bank to let them know about the error but the bank has not returned her calls. Julia further revealed that she has not touched her account since June 19. She stressed that she is scared of cyber threats. She further said that she has read stories about people that took the money but she does not need the money as it does not belong to her.

In another similar incident, a kid in Indiana state of United States got lucky after he found $5,000 while he was cleaning his dad's second-hand car. He discovered an envelope under the floor mats of the car. The 9-year-old boy Landon informed his father about the money but he did not take him seriously. His father thought the package to have papers in it but was shocked to see such a huge amount in the envelope. Landon told WRTV that he came across the envelope under the floor mats of the car. He informed his father, Michael Melvin who did not believe it as thought them to be papers.

