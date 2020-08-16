US: Flu Shot Makers Record Surge In Production Amid Pandemic

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, global influenza vaccine makers have produced a record number of doses for the coming flu season as they saw a rise of almost 11 per cent in production. Reports suggest that authorities are trying to ease the burden on hospitals as a surge in the COVID-19 cases is expected. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, pharmaceutical companies in the United States plan to make around 196 million doses to serve the population of 330 million.

'Autumn can be worrisome'

Major pharmacy chain CVS administers flu vaccines without prescription. Reports suggest that it is ordering 18 million doses this year which is double the amount in 2019. According to the CDC, flu killed between 24,000 and 62,000 last year. The three biggest companies in the market are Sanofi, Seqirus and GSK. Out of which, Seqirus plans to increase production by 15 per cent in the US that will be 60 million doses reportedly. Sanofi will also produce 80 million doses which is 10 million more than the usual.

Professor at Georgetown University, Lawrence Gostin reportedly said that the situation can be worrisome during autumn as people are not concerned about the flu and are only concerned about the novel coronavirus. However, reports suggest that Americans are already among the most vaccinated peoples against the flu. In America, vaccination is recommended from the age of six months.

Countries like France have recommended vaccinations to people who are more prone to complications, such as people who are 65 and older. Reports suggest that 63 per cent of children and 45 per cent of adults were vaccinated in 2018-2019. However, in the over-65 age bracket, the figure was the highest at 68 per cent. With widespread flu vaccination hospital beds will be free, an important prerequisite to deal with the people infected with the novel coronavirus.

(Image Credits: Unsplash)