What Is FMIC? A Secret Weapon To Fight Foreign Disinformation Unraveled By US Intelligence

Amid the growing concerns over the widespread misinformation around the world, the United States established a Foreign Malign Influence Center (FMIC) ahead of the 2024 US presidential elections. According to The Intercept, the centre was established to address the foreign threats influencing the country’s election and public opinion. The centres came in response to the growing concerns about how the Russians might have meddled in the 2016 elections. According to the American news outlet, the first mention of the centre was made on Thursday when the US Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, gave out her testimony before the Senate Armed Services Committee.

“Congress put into law that we should establish a Foreign Malign Influence Center in the intelligence community; we have stood that up,” Haines said, referring to legislation passed last year. “It encompasses our election threat work, essentially looking at foreign influence and interference in elections, but it also deals with disinformation more generally,” she added. The centre is operated under the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and the FMIC will have access to “all intelligence possessed or created pertaining to foreign malign information, including election security”. According to Russia Today, the director of the centre is, Jeffrey Wichman, who was formerly the chief of analysis for the CIA’s Counterintelligence Mission Center.

It’s not just about Russia: US Director of National Intelligence

Haines also made it clear that the effort to counter disinformation has expanded beyond the elections and beyond Russia as well. “What we have been doing is effectively trying to support the Global Engagement Center (GEC) and others throughout the U.S. government in helping them to understand what are the plans and intentions of the key actors in this space: China, Russia, Iran, etc,” she asserted in the Thursday testimony, The Intercept reported. The GEC falls under the US Department of State and is tasked with countering foreign disinformation.

What is important to note is that the centre was established in September last year. However, this was the first time the centre was publicly mentioned by any US intelligence official. The US has been working on countering “foreign disinformation” ever since former US president Donald Trump got elected back in 2016. Since the 2016 elections, dozens of centres have sprung up to counter the foreign influence in the country’s election. The establishment of such centres has attracted criticism from several US senators in the past. “We want to be sure that this centre enhances those efforts rather than duplicating them or miring them in unnecessary bureaucracy,” Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said in January 2022. Hence, the mention of FMIC by Haines indicates that the country is adamant about countering any sort of foreign influence in the next elections.