'Food For Everyone': Trump's Post-arraignment Quip Leaves Supporters Footing The Bill

After his arraignment at the federal courthouse in Miami, Donald Trump made his way to Versailles, the renowned Cuban restaurant, where he reportedly addressed a gathering of supporters, declaring, "Food for Everyone!"

According to the Miami New Times, despite supporters wishing him an early happy birthday, it appears that the former US president did not fulfill his promise of providing food for everyone at Versailles, as reported.

Former MMA fighter Jorge Masvidal praised Trump as “everybody’s favorite president of all time” and a “glad-handing Trump was heard to declare, ‘Food for everyone’”, the paper reported.

The paper said, “So, New Times wondered, did Trump – who famously fancies his chicken from KFC and his steaks well-done and slathered with ketchup but isn’t exactly known for picking up the check – treat his fan club to a spread of croquetas, pastelitos, and cubanos chased with cafecitos?”

It further reported: “It turns out no one got anything. Not even a cafecito to-go.”

During a government shutdown in 2019, Trump garnered attention for his hospitality regarding food when he hosted Clemson University's football team at the White House. The menu for the occasion consisted of a selection from fast food chains such as McDonald's, Wendy's, Burger King, along with some pizza, reported The Guardian.

Why was Trump at that restaurant?

Following his plea of not guilty to all charges associated with the alleged mishandling of classified documents, Trump's entourage arrived at the restaurant where he remained for approximately 10 minutes.

The former president faced a total of 37 federal counts, with 31 of them being violations of the Espionage Act.

Despite the gravity of the charges, Trump, known for his penchant for theatrics, aimed to exploit any potential political advantages from the day. As the Republican and potential 2024 presidential candidate, he had urged his supporters to gather at the federal courthouse, resulting in hundreds of them showing up. Furthermore, Trump took to his social media app, posting messages referring to the situation as a "WITCH HUNT" and describing it as "ONE OF THE SADDEST DAYS IN THE HISTORY OF OUR COUNTRY".