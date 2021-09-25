'Force For Global Good': PM Modi Says Quad Will Work For Humanity & Peace In Indo-Pacific

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his opening remarks at the Quad Leaders summit said that the grouping has come together for the welfare of humanity. PM Modi said that Indians' contribution to the Quad will ensure peace in the world and Indo-Pacific region.

"Our four nations met for the first time after the 2004 Tsunami to help the Indo-Pacific region. Today, when the world is fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic, we have come here once again as Quad for the welfare of humanity," PM Modi said in his opening remarks alongside US President Biden, Japan PM Suga and Australia's PM Morrison.

PM Modi added that the Quad initiative will help Indo-Pacific nations. "Quad decided to go ahead with a positive approach on basis of our shared democratic values. I'd be happy to discuss with my friends, be it supply chain, global security, climate action, COVID response or tech cooperation," he said.

"In a way, our Quad will work as a 'force for global good'. I believe that our cooperation in Quad will ensure peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific as well as the entire world," PM Modi added,

India's delegation for the Quad leaders' summit headed by PM Narendra Modi also includes External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla.

The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) is a strategic dialogue between four countries- India, the US, Japan and Australia. For Quad summit 2021, US President Joe Biden, Australian PM Scott Morrison and Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga are also present. According to reports, today's summit will touch upon a variety of subjects like climate change, 5G technology, supply chains, critical infrastructure and regional security.

(Image: @MEAIndia)