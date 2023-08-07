Former AG Bill Barr Ready To Testify Against Donald Trump In Election Interference Case

Former Attorney General Bill Barr said on Sunday that he is willing to testify against his erstwhile boss and former US President Donald Trump in the 2020 election interference case. In an interview with CBS News, Barr stated that the 2020 election interference case against Trump is “legitimate” and rejected the claims that it runs afoul of the First Amendment.

Earlier this week, the business mogul-turned-politician pleaded not guilty to four criminal charges hurled against him in the election interference case. The charges stemmed from the House committee’s investigation of Trump's alleged efforts in overturning the 2020 presidential election which eventually led to the devastating January 6 Capitol riots.

"It's certainly a challenging case, but I don't think it runs afoul of the First Amendment," Barr told CBS News’s Face the Nation on Sunday. "From a prosecutor's standpoint, I think it's a legitimate case,” he added.

Trump’s former Attorney General went on to state that he would testify in the case if he is called to the stand. However, the former US President’s erstwhile friend sidestepped questions about whether he cooperated with the inquiry conducted by Special Counsel Jack Smith. Last week, Trump’s legal team argued that he was being indicted for “political speech” which is protected by the American Constitution.

In the CBS interview, Barr insisted that Trump’s alleged actions went beyond political speech. "This involved a situation where the states had already made the official and authoritative determination as to who won in those states and they sent the votes and certified them to Congress," Barr said. "The allegation, essentially, by the government is that at that point, the president conspired, entered into a plan, a scheme, that involved a lot of deceit, the object of which was to erase those votes, to nullify those lawful votes,” he added.

The former attorney general who resigned from the Trump administration in December 2020 said that he warned the former commander in chief multiple times that "in no uncertain terms that there was no evidence of fraud that would have changed the outcome."

‘Wrong then, wrong now’: Pence targets Trump

Barr’s proclamation came just days after former Vice President Mike Pence trashed his ex-boss for allegedly attempting to overthrow the 2020 election.“What I want the American people to know is that President Trump was wrong then and wrong now. I had no right to overturn the election,” the former vice president said on CNN’s State of the Union.“By God’s grace, I did my duty under the constitution of the United States and I always will,” he added. Amid the January 6 turmoil, Pence along with Congress certified the election of US President Joe Biden and declared him the winner of the 2020 US Presidential elections.

I will have more to say about the government’s case after reviewing the indictment. The former president is entitled to the presumption of innocence but with this indictment, his candidacy means more talk about January 6th and more distractions. — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) August 2, 2023

After reports of Trump's indictment, Pence stated that anyone who put himself above the American Constitution should never be the president of the United States. “Today's indictment serves as an important reminder: anyone who puts himself over the Constitution should never be President of the United States,” the former vice president wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “I will have more to say about the government’s case after reviewing the indictment. The former president is entitled to the presumption of innocence but with this indictment, his candidacy means more talk about January 6th and more distractions,” he