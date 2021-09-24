Former Police Officer Derek Chauvin To Appeal Murder Conviction In George Floyd's Death

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, sentenced to 22.5 years in prison for the murder of George Floyd, will file an appeal in court. He intends to appeal his conviction and sentence in the Court on 14 grounds, according to AP. He has claimed that Judge Peter Cahill abused his discretion when his request to change the place of trial was refused.

According to The Associated Press, Chauvin claimed the judge abused his discretion when his request to sequester the jury during the trial period was rejected. Former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murder in George Floyd’s death intends to appeal his conviction and sentence. Furthermore, he claimed that his request to postpone the trial or grant a new one was also denied by the judge. In his intent of appeal, the ex-officer listed 14 reasons to revise his verdict, including the refusal to sequester the jury and moving the trial out of Hennepin County.

Chauvin had 90 days from his sentencing to file notice that he intends to appeal. Moreover, he has filed a motion to put the appeals process on hold until the Supreme Court reviews an earlier decision of refusing him a public defender to present his appeal, according to AP. Chauvin in his affidavit stated that he has no attorney in the appeal process and has no income other than his prison wages.

Earlier this year, Chauvin was sentenced to 22 years and 6 months in prison by a US court that convicted him for the murder of George Floyd. The jury convicted him on charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Chauvin is also charged in federal court with violating Floyd’s civil rights. Chauvin has pleaded not guilty to those charges.

Last month, prosecutors asked a judge to reject a request by media outlets to reveal the names of the jurors who convicted former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin of murder in the death of George Floyd. According to AP, The prosecutors reportedly stated that it could subject them to harassment and make it harder to seat a jury for the trial of three codefendants next year. Judge Peter Cahill had ordered earlier that the jurors' identities be kept secret for at least 180 days after the verdict.

Image: AP

With inputs from AP