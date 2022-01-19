Former Trump Admin Officials Convene Meeting To Oppose His Possible Election Run In 2024

In an attempt to oppose former US President Donald Trump's next possible run in the 2024 election, his administration's former officials including ex-chief of staff John Kelly convened a meeting recently, CNN reported. As per the report, around three dozen former Trump administration officials attended the meeting but no concrete decision was made.

Former communications directors Anthony Scaramucci and Alyssa Farah Griffin, former Department of Homeland Security official Elizabeth Neumann, former Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Chris Krebs, former Department of Homeland Security official Elizabeth Neumann, and former Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Chris Krebs, as well as an aide to former national security adviser John Bolton were also in attendance, the report stated.

The group, however, remains resistant to former President Trump's re-election and may hold another meeting to devise a clear plan to work against him in the next presidential cycle. One topic of discussion was an unreleased poll that showed Trump's support in the Republican Party was dwindling.

The group also discussed methods to weaken Trump's grip on the Republican Party by insuring the defeat of candidates he supports in forthcoming mid-term elections. As per the report, the unofficial group got motivated by The Lincoln Project, a string of "Never Trump" Republicans that opposed Trump during the 2020 election.

Miles Taylor, the former DHS chief of staff who rose to prominence as a key anti-Trump voice after writing an op-ed and a book under the pen name "Anonymous", assisted in hosting the meeting and said that participants were "overflowing with ideas" on how to be most effective, as per CNN.

They ranged from throwing light on Trump's corporate contributors to targeting each individual Trump has sponsored for state and municipal contests for defeat in the primary or general election, he stated.

"The key operative words are 'electoral effects.' How can we have actual electoral consequences against the Trump-endorsed radical candidates?," Taylor added as per the American news outlet.

Trump hints at a possible re-election attempt in 2024

It is worth mentioning here that former President Trump also hinted at a possible re-election attempt in 2024 while speaking at the "Save America" rally in Arizona on January 15. Trump stated that he would reclaim the White House in the next presidential election.

"I feel that 2024 will be even more crucial, but we will definitely reclaim the House, the Senate, and the United States," he added as per Sputnik.

Image: AP