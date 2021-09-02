Former US Ambassador To Afghanistan Tests Positive For COVID-19

Ross Wilson, who was the former United States Ambassador to Afghanistan, has tested COVID-19 positive. Wilson is presently having mild symptoms, similar to the common cold, reported Politico citing people familiar with the matter. Wilson was the last to board the final US evacuation aircraft along with Army Major General Christopher Donahue on Monday.

Ross Wilson tests COVID-19 positive

Ross Wilson had been safely brought to the Kabul Airport from US Embassy on August 15. It is worth mentioning that it was on Sunday, August 15, when the Taliban re-conquered over Kabul. Since then, the diplomat was working for the evacuation operation that was being carried out in the war-torn nation. He helped the US citizens and Afghan citizens in leaving the war-ravaged nation after the Taliban tookover the Kabul.

Wilson left Afghanistan on the last C-17 aircraft along with Major General Chris Donahue on August 30, which marked the end of the 20-year long mission in Kabul. Taking to Twitter, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had shared picture of the US Embassy staff, including Wilson, before boarding the last evacuation flight to the United States. Some of the people were not tested for COVID-19 before boarding the flights during the evacuation operation that was being carried out from Kabul Airport, as per the Politico report. However, on reaching the US or any other nation, the people were tested for coronavirus.

My deepest thanks to @USAmbKabul Wilson, Amb. Bass, and the @USEmbassyKabul team for their exceptional and courageous service bringing so many to safety. I'm confident their skills and dedication will continue to advance our consular work and diplomacy as a new chapter begins. pic.twitter.com/9ARlhLnRO3 — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) August 31, 2021

On August 30, US President Joe Biden informed that over 120,000 US, foreign and Afghan citizens had been evacuated in the last 17 days from the war-torn nation. While announcing the completion of the evacuation operations in the war-torn nation, Biden thanked the US troops for their efforts in executing the dangerous retrogade. Biden noted that the decision to stick to the August 31 deadline was the unanimous recommendation of the Joint Chiefs and all commanders on the ground.

“The past 17 days have seen our troops execute the largest airlift in US history, evacuating over 120,000 US citizens, citizens of our allies, and Afghan allies of the United States. They have done it with unmatched courage, professionalism, and resolve. Now, our 20-year military presence in Afghanistan has ended," Biden said in a statement.

IMAGE: AP