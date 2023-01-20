Former US Ambassador To UN Nikki Halley Teases 2024 US Presidential Run Against Trump

Former South Carolina governor and United States ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, in an interview with Brett Baier on Fox News’ “Special Report” on Thursday, said she thought she could be "that" leader when asked about her presidential ambitions with the US Presidential race for 2024 just around the corner. She said that she has not made a final decision on whether to run for US President in 2024 but felt that she could be an effective commander-in-chief.

“Yes, I think I can be that leader,” Republican Haley told Baier on Fox News. Haley highlighted her handling of the economy as governor of South Carolina State from 2011 to 2017 and her leadership on the world stage during the Trump presidency. “I was – as governor, I took on a hurting state with double-digit unemployment, and we made it the beast of the Southeast. As ambassador, I took on the world when they tried to disrespect us. And I think I showed what I’m capable of at the United Nations,” said Haley.

“So, do I think I could be that leader? Yes. But we are still working through things, and we will figure it out. I have never lost a race. I said that then. I still say that now. I’m not going to lose now. But stay tuned,” she added. When asked if she’s close to launching a presidential exploratory committee, Haley responded: “I think, stay tuned.” Later adding, “We’re leaning in. We are leaning in, in a big way.”

A face-off with former boss Trump

Haley signalled that former President Donald Trump’s November announcement that he will seek a second term in the White House won’t impact her decision, and said that it is time for “new generational change.” “I had a great working relationship with the president. I appreciate all the foreign policy issues we worked on together. But what I will tell you is the survival of America matters. And it’s bigger than one person. And when you’re looking at the future of America, I think it’s time for new generational change,” she said. “I don’t think you need to be 80 years old to go be a leader in D.C. I think we need a young generation to come in, step up, and start fixing things,” she argued.