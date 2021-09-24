During his testimony in the criminal trial of the Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, former US Secretary of Defence James Mattis on Wednesday, 22 September, described how he lost confidence in the failed-blood testing startup. According to BBC, Mattis, who was also a Theranos’ board member, said that he was initially “amazed” by the company’s mission to test for a range of conditions with just a few drops of blood. However, he added that by 2016, after Holmes was accused of fraud, he “didn’t know” what to believe.

Holmes, who was once dubbed as the “next Steve Jobs”, rose to fame in 2013 after she claimed that she could test for multiple diseases using just a few drops of blood from a finger prick. However, in 2015, when it emerged that her blood-testing technique did not work, the billionaire inventor fell from grace. Mattis, who served under former US President Donald Trump, was one of a number of political grandees to sit on the Theranos board because he believed in the promise of the company’s mission.

Mattis invested $85,000 in Theranos

Mattis had invested $85,000 in the startup. On Wednesday, he even told the court in San Jose that he was so keen on Holmes technology that he let her take his blood backstage after an event in San Francisco in 2011 in a bid to show how easy the tests were to use. He acknowledged that he was impressed by her. Mattis said that the 37-year-old entrepreneur struck him as "sharp, articulate, committed".

Mattis testified that he was interested in Holmes’ device for military application because of his belief that a single device could perform all the tests the company claimed it could. He said that he joined the board because he found Holmes’ mission to be “a very worthy project” that could reduce the cost of healthcare.

In 2015, when the Wall Street Journal reported that Holmes’ blood testing technique was flawed, Mattis initially had even believed that an “aggressive reporter” was misrepresenting the facts. But, on Wednesday, Mattis told the court that there came a point where he didn’t know what to believe about Theranos anymore, adding that he then stopped attending the board meetings.

The former US official’s testimony comes as the government continues to mount its case against Holmes. She faces a dozen counts of federal fraud and conspiracy charges. Prosecutors have said that Holmes and her ex-boyfriend and partner - Ramesh Balwani - lied about the tests and exaggerated the firm’s performance to secure investments. However, the 37-year-old has denied all the charges and her lawyers have said that she did not intend to defraud, but instead “naively underestimated” the challenges her business faced. Holmes has pleaded not guilty, however, she could face 20 years in jail.

(Image: AP)