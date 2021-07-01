Former US Defense Secy Donald Rumsfeld, Who Oversaw Iraq And Afghanistan War Dies At 88

Former United States Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld, who led the US into war in Iraq and Afghanistan, died at the age of 88 on Wednesday.

Rumsfeld is the only person to serve twice as a Defense Secretary. The first time, in 1975-77, he was the youngest ever while serving under President Gerald Ford. The next time, in 2001-06, he was the oldest and served under President George W. Bush.

"It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of Donald Rumsfeld, an American statesman and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. At 88, he was surrounded by family in his beloved Taos, New Mexico," the Rumsfeld family said in a statement.

Reacting to his demise, former US President Bush praised Rumsfeld by calling him "an exemplary public servant and a very good man who led a busy and purposeful life."

"A man of intelligence, integrity, and almost inexhaustible energy, he never paled before tough decisions, and never flinched from responsibility," former US President added.

Architect Of Iraq War

Nine months into his second tour as defense secretary, on September 11, 2001, suicide hijackers attacked the World Trade Center in New York and the Pentagon, thrusting the nation into wars for which the military was ill-prepared. Rumsfeld oversaw the U.S. invasion of Afghanistan and toppling of the Taliban regime. Frequently presiding at televised briefings on the war, Rumsfeld became something of a TV star, applauded for his blunt talk and uncompromising style. In 2002, the Bush administration’s attention shifted to Iraq. The US-led invasion of Iraq was launched in March 2003. Baghdad fell quickly, but U.S. and allied forces soon became consumed with a violent insurgency. He had also made a brief run for the 1988 Republican Presidential nomination.

After his departure from the Bush administration, Rumsfeld remained vocal on defense issues and he even critiqued then-President Obama's strategy in Syria.

After retiring in 2008 he headed the Rumsfeld Foundation to promote public service and to work with charities that provide services and support for military families and wounded veterans. Rumsfeld is survived by his wife, Joyce, three children, and seven grandchildren.

