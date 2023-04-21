Former US First Lady Michelle Obama Says She Is ‘relieved’ Her Family No Longer In WH

The former US first lady, Michelle Obama, stated that she and her husband, ex-US President President Barack Obama, were invited to hang their official portraits at the "Executive Mansion" and stressed that she has no desire to return to the White House. During "The Tonight Show" hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Michelle said she is "relieved" that she and her family are no longer residing at the US Presidential House.

Michelle Obama clarified why she and her husband were not welcomed back to the White House after Donald Trump was elected as US President.

She added: "Oh, shade" before saying that she "wasn't invited" to the White House since she left back in 2017, which made Fallon giggle. Obama revealed that under Biden's administration, she and her husband were called back to the White House in September last year to hang their official portraits. Throughout Barack Obama's presidency, which lasted two consecutive terms, Joe Biden served as vice president.

“It was really a beautiful experience, because, you know, that’s a tradition,” said Michelle Obama, who vacated the White House in 2017. “You do your official portraits - the next president is supposed to invite you back to hang them. We were never invited back.”

Michelle Obama ‘relieved’ her family no longer in White House

“These portraits had been done for a long, long time,” said Obama. “[The ceremony] is also a chance for the staff to come back and reminisce and to be together, it’s a ritual. So it was good to see everybody. It was good to see all of the staff. My girls lived longer in the White House longer than they lived in any house, so that’s where they grew up," added the former first lady.

She exclaimed, "Oh, no!" in response to Fallon's question on if she "ever has dreams that she still lives there." She then expressed regret for her own response.

Michelle also disclosed that Barack made the error of stepping into the first car of the presidential motorcade before he was stopped by his security as he left Biden's inauguration. The motorcade then descended in rank, and the couple was directed to their car, which was at the end of the row.

"But the thing was, we were so glad to get in that back motorcade and to go home to our house. That's the progress of democracy. You do your time. You pass it on. You let the next president lead. It's kind of a relief, said Michelle Obama.