Former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Summons Priests To Lift Off Evil Spirits: Report

Former US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi reportedly summoned the priest to get rid of the evil spirits from her San Fransisco home. This was the same home where the Democratic Party firebrand’s husband was attacked in October 2022.

During a conversation with the American news outlet, The New York Times on Saturday, Pelosi’s daughter Alexandra revealed that the attack "weighed really heavy on her (Nancy Pelosi’s) soul. I think she felt really guilty.” “I think that really broke her. Over Thanksgiving, she had priests coming, trying to have an exorcism of the house and having prayer services,” she added.

However, the Pelosi family’s local parish denied the conduct of such activity in the US politician's house. According to The New York Post, Fr, Arturo Albano, the pastor of the St. Vincent de Paul Church, insisted that neither he nor his staff was involved in any such rites.

“As far as I know, no exorcism or priest services were performed at her home,” he said. However, speculations about Pelosi going to a local church still remain prevalent. According to The New York Post, Pelosi has always referred to herself as a “devout Catholic”. However, her strong support for abortion rights didn’t make many Catholics happy. Due to her ardent support for abortion rights, the Democratic leader was banned from receiving the Holy Communion in May 2022. “Until such time as you publically repudiate your advocacy for the legitimacy of abortion,” the San Francisco Archbishop, Salvatore Cordileone wrote at that time.

Pelosi’s critics salvaged the news

The critics and opponents of the US politician had a field trip after the reports came to light. “Hopefully Nancy doesn’t vanish after the exorcism,” one MAGA supported wrote on Twitter.

According to the New York Post, Republican leader Matt Gaetz decided to use the opportunity to take a jab at the new US Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy. “Will she also be coordinating one for the speaker’s office?” quipped Gaetz. Some even went on to insist that the former US Speaker of the House should get some “help”. “The woman is positively conflicted. She wears her Catholicism on her sleeve while basically sticking her middle finger at the Catholic Church every opportunity she has,” said Bill Donohue, the president of the Catholic League. “If it’s genuine, she needs psychiatric help,” he added.

On October 29, the home of the former US speaker of the house was evaded by conspiracy theorist David DePape. Pelosi’s husband Paul Pelosi became a victim of the hammer attack after DePape barged his way into the San Francisco residence. It was later revealed that the 42-year-old was actually looking for the then-speaker of the House. The attacker fractured Paul’s skull and seriously injured his right arm and hands. DePape, who plead not guilty to the charges of attempted murder and assault is set to appear in front of the court on February 23, The New York Post reported.