Donald Trump Never Congratulated Elon Musk For Twitter Takeover, Says Truth Social Head

Former US President Donald Trump has not congratulated Elon Musk on his acquisition of Twitter, Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes has said. The statement by Nunes comes after a statement was circulated on the internet attributed to Trump congratulating Musk and promising a return to Twitter. Denying Trump's issuance of statement after Musk's Twitter takeover, Devin Nunes on Truth Social clarified that the press release circulated in media was "fake news," The DailyBeast reported.

The fake statement attributed to Trump said, "Congratulations to Elon Musk on his purchase of Twitter. Many people are saying that change was needed, as the old management was too concerned with the woke agenda." It further added, "I have been told that my account will be back up and running on Monday - we will see. Happy to be able to engage with an African-American-owned business." Notably, former US President Donald Trump's Twitter account was suspended after the Capitol Hill riot in 2021. In a blog post on January 8, 2021, Twitter wrote, "After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence." Here is the fake statement circulated on social media.

Donald Trump congratulates Elon Musk. pic.twitter.com/1gIoyr1yTE — Lenar (@1975cpu) October 28, 2022

Elon Musk fires top Twitter executives

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is now the owner of Twitter as his $44 billion acquisition of the social media platform is finalised. The takeover comes ahead of the deadline given by the Chancellor of the Delaware Court of Chancery, Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick to complete the deal. After taking over Twitter, Elon Musk sacked four of the company's top executives, The Washington Post reported citing people familiar with the matter. He has reportedly fired a top-level executive who played a key role in Twitter's decision to ban the ex-US president Donald Trump after the January 6 chaos at Capitol Hill. The Twitter executive in question is Vijaya Gadde, the head of legal, policy and trust at the company. Vijaya Gadde led the team that decided whether or not to ban Donald Trump, The Washington Post reported in 2021. Since the takeover, the other executives fired by Elon Musk include Twitter's CEO Parag Agrawal, chief financial officer Ned Segal and general counsel Sean Edgett. On October 27, Elon Musk visited Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco with a kitchen sink and updated his Twitter bio to "chief Twit."

Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in! pic.twitter.com/D68z4K2wq7 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 26, 2022

Image: AP