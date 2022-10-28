Donald Trump Is 'happy' As Twitter Is 'in Sane Hands' But Stays Silent On His Return

Former US president Donald Trump reacted today to Elon Musk’s acquisition of the social media microblogging giant and said he was happy Twitter was in “sane hands”. Trump made the remark in a post on his own social media platform called Truth Social.

Trump’s remark came after Musk finalised the $44 billion takeover of Twitter. Following the acquisition, Musk stated that he plans to remove Twitter’s policy to ban users permanently for breaking rules. He further mentioned that Twitter may restore the accounts of high-profile individuals that it had earlier suspended, including Donald Trump.

Trump’s return to Twitter still unclear

In his post on Truth Social, the former US President appreciated his own social media platform stating it “looks and works better.” However, amid speculations about his return to Twitter following Musk’s takeover of the social media platform, Trump did not mention whether he would return to his account on the platform that banned him.

Former US President Donald Trump was banned from Twitter in the aftermath of the deadly January 6 Capitol riots in 2021. On that day, a mob of Trump supporters had entered the Capitol building in a bid to stop Congress from certifying the 2020 election results. Twitter had suspended Donald trump’s account citing “the risk of further incitement of violence”. Trump was banned under Twitter’s Glorification of Violence policy.

Image: AP

Meanwhile, Trump was instructed to appear for a deposition on November 14. For his appearance, he has been given the option of appearing either in person or via a video link. The appearance would require Donald Trump to provide records regarding his actions on the day of the riot.

Image: AP/UNSPLASH