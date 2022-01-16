Former US President Donald Trump Reiterates 2020 Election Was 'rigged & Stolen': Report

The former President of the United States, Donald Trump has once again reiterated his unsubstantiated claims that the 2020 presidential election was "rigged and stolen". Addressing the "Save America" rally in Arizona on Saturday, January 15, he stated that the radical Democrats aim to transform America into a communist state. "We have had enough of politicians in Washington controlling our lives. We are done with the mandates. Those elections were won by us. We had a great win over them. We must not allow them to get away with it," he stated at the rally as per the Arizona Republic.

Trump also chastised Biden's administration for failing to address illegal refugee immigration and foreign policy between Russia and China. He also stated that he never encountered the issue of "lack of respect" from other states. "If an election were held now, we would thrash them (Democrats) in every way, just as we did on November 3. We annihilated them. The election would have been very different if we had an honest press," Trump remarked. He also highlighted Russia's alleged plans to invade Cuba and Venezuela during his speech. He emphasised Moscow's statement about the prospect of deploying military infrastructure outside of the country.

Trump hints at a possible re-election attempt in 2024

Earlier on Thursday, January 13, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov had stated that he would "neither confirm nor exclude" the possibility of Russia sending troops to Cuba and Venezuela. The former US President also hinted at a possible re-election attempt in 2024 while speaking at the event, saying he would reclaim the White House in the next presidential election. "I feel that 2024 will be even more crucial, but we will definitely reclaim the House, the Senate, and the United States," he added as per Sputnik.

Biden won almost 81 million votes in 2020 election: Report

It is pertinent to mention here that Trump has often claimed that Democrats 'rigged' the election, without any proof to substantiate his claims. Notably, the 59th quadrennial presidential election in the United States was held in 2020, with Democratic candidate Joe Biden defeating incumbent Republican President Donald Trump. Biden won almost 81 million votes, the most ever voted for a presidential candidate in the United States, Sputnik reported. On January 6, 2021, Trump's supporters allegedly invaded the Capitol in Washington, D.C. They attempted to overturn his defeat in the presidential election by disrupting the joint session of Congress, which was convened to count electoral votes and formally certify then-President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

Image: AP