Former US President Jimmy Carter Hospitalised With Urinary Tract Infection

Former US President Jimmy Carter has been hospitalised again for the treatment of a urinary tract infection. The 39th US president has overcome several health challenges in the recent past. According to a statement by The Carter Center, the 95-year-old Democrat was admitted to Phoebe Sumter medical center in Americus this weekend. "He is feeling better and looks forward to returning home soon," his center said in a statement.

Jimmy Carter's health update

Jimmy Carter underwent a successful surgery last week to relieve pressure on his brain caused by multiple falls. In October this year, Carter hit his head and received 14 stitches which caused pressure on his brain by bleeding from the fall. Carter was released from the hospital last week but he couldn't stay at home for long as he faced another health issue over the weekend.

In 2015, Carter underwent a successful cancer treatment after he revealed that melanoma had been found in his brain and liver. In May 2019, Carter broke his hip and underwent surgery the same day at Phoebe Sumter medical center.

Carter served as the United States president from 1977 to 1981 and became the longest living former US president on October 1, 2019. Carter is the first US president to live to the age of 95. Before taking over as US president, Carter also served as Georgia State senator from 1963 to 1967 and later went on to become the Governor of Georgia in 1971. It was during Carter's reign as president when the former USSR invaded Afghanistan in 1979 and the infamous Iran hostage crisis took place.

Carter won many awards and accolades since his presidency and among those is a Nobel Peace Prize in 2002, which he partially won for his response to the then-President George W. Bush's threats of war against Iraq. Carter criticised Bush's threat to invade Iraq after the devastating 9/11 attacks in September 2001.

