Former US President Jimmy Carter Released From Hospital After Infection Treatment

US News

Former United States President Jimmy Carter was discharged from the hospital, on December 4, who was admitted for treatment for a urinary tract infection.

Written By Kunal Gaurav | Mumbai | Updated On:
US

Former United States President Jimmy Carter was discharged from the hospital, on December 4. He was admitted for treatment for a urinary tract infection. The 95-year-old Democrat was admitted to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus the past weekend.

Read: Former US President Jimmy Carter Hospitalised With Urinary Tract Infection

Underwent successful surgery

Last month, Carter underwent successful surgery at Emory University hospital to relieve pressure on his brain caused by bleeding due to his recent falls. On November 27, Deanna Congile, Director of Communications of The Carter Center, said that the Carters were grateful for all the prayers, cards, and notes they received.

Earlier, the oldest-ever ex-president of the United States underwent a replacement surgery and has fallen at least three times this year. Jimmy Carter got 14 stitches after a fall and was hospitalized for fracturing his pelvis on October 21. In 2015, he was diagnosed with dire cancer but fortunately survived it and said he has been cancer-free. The 95-year-old former president, notwithstanding a failing body, teaches Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist Church in his hometown in southwest Georgia. The church announced that he will not be teaching the Sunday school this week.

Read: Pastor: Jimmy Carter ‘up And Walking’ Post Brain Surgery

In October, Carter, known for continuing his humanitarian work at this age, helped build a home with Habitat for Humanity in Nashville even after a fall and 14 stitches. Carter was greeted by the crowd as he reached the stage by slowly walking on the uneven and muddy ground with the help of a cane. Under the Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project, he also tried to help the project physically by building a support bracket for one of the homes.

Read: Jimmy Carter Manages To Draw Devotees To A Church At The Age Of 95

Read: When Helena Bonham Carter Revealed She Had Never Been To Met Gala & Rihanna Told Her Why

Published:
COMMENT
