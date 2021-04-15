Former US President Obama Backs Biden's Decision To Pull Back Troops From Afghanistan

The United States' President Joe Biden gets a thumbs up from former leader Barack Obama to pull back troops from Afghanistan by the 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks. Obama said that it is time for a new chapter of the relationship with Afghanistan. He also urged to pay a tribute to the sacrifice of Americans who with their families have served the longest war.

He further suggested that American troops should stand in support of the people of Afghanistan.

"American troops, diplomats, and development workers can take pride in their efforts to deliver justice for 9/11, wipe out al Qaeda's safe-haven, train Afghan Security Forces, and stand by the people of Afghanistan," mentioned former president Barrack Obama.

He added that the US will play a new role in governing Afghanistan as a new chapter will begin between both countries. He wrote on how the US had earlier sent a message of transforming responsibilities for security with time and space when in 2011 started withdrawal of US forces. Now after almost a decade time has come to "turn the page" to the next chapter, asserted Obama.

Biden administration to start the process

On Thursday, President Biden said that the process of withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan will begin on May 1. A complete pull-out is expected before the 20th anniversary of September 11. However, he remarked that the US will not take off its eyes from terrorists.

"US troops, as well as forces positioned by our NATO allies and operational partners, will be out of Afghanistan before we mark the 20th anniversary of the atrocious attack on September 11 but we will not take our eyes off the terrorist threat," added President Biden.

He stated that his government will ask other countries India, Russia, China, Turkey, and especially Pakistan to step up support for Afghanistan. The US will also remain alert and ready to reply with all possible measures if any potential attacks from the Taliban are signalled, said Joe Biden.

The official statement from the government comes after administration officials on Tuesday had already said that the US is set to withdraw troops by September 11. The Trump administration had set May 1 as a deadline to pull back the troops however Biden administration mentioned that the plan had logistical complications.