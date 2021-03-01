Former US President Trump Drops Hints On Return To Political Stage Amid 'Patriot' Row

Taking to the political stage for the first time since he left office, former US President Donald Trump, on February 28, addressed a crowd of Republicans and his supporters at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). In his nearly an hour-long speech, Trump suggested he may launch a third presidential bid in the year 2024. However, dismissing rumours, he said that he had no plans of starting an alternative political party that could divide Republicans' votes.

"Actually, as you know they just lost the White House," Trump said of Democrats, falsely claiming that he won the election last fall. "Who knows, I may even decide to beat them for the third time," he added, stopping short of declaring his 2024 plans.

‘From America 1st to America last’

He also blasted Biden for “selling American children to teachers’ Union” referring to the President’s move to keep schools closed. Trump said that “keeping children locked in their houses” was a scandal of the highest order, he called on the incumbent administration to open schools “now”.

He also slammed Bide Administration for defunding the US-Mexico Border wall, calling it a “self-inflicted security disaster’. He then said that Biden’s decision had made way for a “new and horrible crisis” at the southern border. In addition, he also slammed the administration for opening the country’s border for refugees from across the world stressing that mass exodus has risen by 10 per cent under Biden. Trump also said that Biden’s move to rejoin WHO, Paris Climate Accord and initiate a dialogue with Iran was nothing but a “horrendous surrender”.

He also said that Biden was anti-energy slamming his policy of harvesting solar energy and called him out for nixing the Keystone Pipeline which could have allegedly created over 42 thousand jobs. Trump took the opportunity and said that the Democrats were aiming to sabotage the 2nd Amendment of the US constitution. The former leader concluded his speech by talking about the controversial transgender athlete case. “Joe Biden will destroy women sports” by forcing girls to compete with biological men,” he said referring to Biden’s support for transgender.

