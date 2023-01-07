Former US Prez Trump Congratulates House Speaker McCarthy Amidst ‘crazy’ Election Process

Former US President Donald Trump congratulated Republican Kevin McCarthy on being elected House Speaker early Saturday in a historic post-midnight (local time) 15th ballot in Washington DC. “The "Speaker" selection process, as crazy as it may seem, has made it all much bigger and more important than if done the more conventional way,” said Trump on his Truth social platform. “Congratulations to Kevin McCarthy and our GREAT Republican Party!” he added.

McCarthy was elected House speaker on a historic post-midnight 15th ballot early Saturday, overcoming holdouts from his own ranks and floor tensions that boiled over after a chaotic week that tested the new GOP majority’s ability to govern. “My father always told me, it’s not how you start, it’s how you finish,” McCarthy told cheering fellow Republicans. Eager to confront President Joe Biden and the Democrats, he promised subpoenas and investigations. “Now the hard work begins,” the California Republican declared. He credited Trump for standing with him and for making late calls “helping get those final votes.”

Republicans roared in celebration when his victory was announced, chanting “USA! USA!” Notably, Trump supported McCarthy from the very beginning and had urged all hardliner Republicans to back McCarthy. Yet, it took fifteen ballots to elect McCarthy speaker, the longest battle for the position in 164 years.

Biden also congratulates McCarthy

US President Joe Biden on Saturday also congratulated Congressman McCarthy on his election as the Speaker of the House of Representatives and said that this a time to govern responsibly. He replaced Nancy Pelosi, 82, of the Democratic Party. “This is a time to govern responsibly and to ensure that we’re putting the interests of American families first,” Biden said in a statement soon after McCarthy was elected as the Speaker of the US House of Representatives.

“(First Lady Dr) Jill (Biden) and I congratulate Kevin McCarthy on his election as Speaker of the House. The American people expect their leaders to govern in a way that puts their needs above all else, and that is what we need to do now,” he said. Biden said he is prepared to work with Republicans when he can and voters made clear that they expect Republicans to be prepared to work with him as well. “Now that the leadership of the House of Representatives has been decided it is time for that process to begin,” he said.

(with AP inputs)