Colin Powell, Ex-Secretary Of State Under George Bush, Dies Of COVID Complications At 84

Colin Powell, former Joint Chiefs chairman and secretary of state, has died from COVID-19 complications, his family said Monday. He was fully vaccinated.

Former Joint Chiefs chairman and secretary of state, Colin Powell, died from COVID-19 complications on Monday morning.
According to his family's statement, Powell had been fully vaccinated and was receiving treatment at Walter Reed National Medical Center in Maryland. 

Notably, the former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff was 84 and had last breathed at Walter Reed National Medical Center. 
"General Colin L. Powell, former U.S. Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, passed away this morning due to complications from Covid 19. He was fully vaccinated," the family statement read.

Colin Powell was first Black chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

"We want to thank the medical staff at Walter Reed National Medical Center for their caring treatment. We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American," his family said in a statement released on the social media platform.

It is worth mentioning that Powell was the first Black chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the first Black U.S. Secretary of State. He was elected Secretary of State by the then US President George Walker Bush in 2001 and worked till 2005.

(With inputs from AP)

